THETA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $335.60 Million (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 30th. During the last week, THETA has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One THETA coin can now be bought for $6.75 or 0.00018660 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market cap of $6.75 billion and $335.60 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00079267 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $333.45 or 0.00921194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,302.89 or 0.09124557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00089604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000320 BTC.

THETA Coin Profile

THETA (CRYPTO:THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

THETA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

