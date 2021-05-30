TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Position Boosted by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1,014.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 9.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.49, for a total value of $6,033,951.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,934.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,900 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,431 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG opened at $648.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $606.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $596.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $405.01 and a 52-week high of $650.68. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 240.31, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.64.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $718.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $663.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist boosted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $661.20.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

