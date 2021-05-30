Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) versus Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Head-To-Head Comparison

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) and Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Trevali Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83 Turquoise Hill Resources 0 4 3 0 2.43

Trevali Mining presently has a consensus target price of $0.22, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Turquoise Hill Resources has a consensus target price of $23.08, indicating a potential upside of 29.10%. Given Turquoise Hill Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Turquoise Hill Resources is more favorable than Trevali Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trevali Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.80 -$239.33 million N/A N/A Turquoise Hill Resources $1.08 billion 3.34 $406.29 million N/A N/A

Turquoise Hill Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.8% of Turquoise Hill Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trevali Mining and Turquoise Hill Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevali Mining -30.16% -4.95% -2.11% Turquoise Hill Resources 41.38% 7.31% 4.60%

Summary

Turquoise Hill Resources beats Trevali Mining on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. in August 2012. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto plc.

