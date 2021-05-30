Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,583,549 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.86% of Trex worth $1,151,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trex by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,420,716 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $496,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,656,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,071,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,164,000 after acquiring an additional 756,914 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Trex by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 721,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,056,000 after acquiring an additional 531,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,336,000. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Cline sold 8,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.85, for a total transaction of $923,798.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,703.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 4,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $497,111.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,004 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,210. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Trex from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.72.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $97.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.07. Trex Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $111.04.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $245.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

