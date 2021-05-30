Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSE shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.69, for a total transaction of $191,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,286 shares of company stock valued at $3,069,721 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,167,000 after acquiring an additional 278,347 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,507,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,965,000 after acquiring an additional 46,856 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinseo in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 613,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,064,000 after acquiring an additional 54,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 603,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $64.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.65. Trinseo has a 1-year low of $19.91 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.00 million. Trinseo had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

