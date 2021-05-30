Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Trupanion worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 48.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,133,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,476,000 after buying an additional 1,680,109 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 465,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,757,000 after buying an additional 289,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Trupanion by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after buying an additional 112,286 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,424,000 after buying an additional 50,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $3,618,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $90.17 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.42. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of -209.69 and a beta of 1.92.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.57.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $31,076.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,538. Insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

