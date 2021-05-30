TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Reaches $1.94 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $2.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TurtleNetwork has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000841 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000088 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (CRYPTO:TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

