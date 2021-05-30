Tutti Frutti Price Up 20.5% Over Last Week (TFF)

Tutti Frutti (CURRENCY:TFF) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 30th. One Tutti Frutti coin can now be purchased for $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tutti Frutti has a total market capitalization of $594,261.40 and $36,099.00 worth of Tutti Frutti was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tutti Frutti has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.12 or 0.00078385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005249 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00018324 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.58 or 0.00913048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,356.22 or 0.09354730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00088370 BTC.

Tutti Frutti Profile

Tutti Frutti (TFF) is a coin. Tutti Frutti’s total supply is 949,667,853 coins and its circulating supply is 77,892,928 coins. The Reddit community for Tutti Frutti is https://reddit.com/r/TuttiFruttiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tutti Frutti’s official Twitter account is @TFF_Token

According to CryptoCompare, “TheFaustFlick is a filmmaking platform. It allows the users and token holders to exercise their vote on several areas of a movie structure. Grants TFF Token holders: a) access to #TheFaustFlick Screenplay, Letters of Intent and Financial Records; b) voting rights on five critical gates enabling the successive filmmaking process and/or film business cycle tasks; and c) net profits from #TheFaustFlick multiple revenue sources. “

Tutti Frutti Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tutti Frutti directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tutti Frutti should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tutti Frutti using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

