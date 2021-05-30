U Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $447,366.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $447,366.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get U Network alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network Coin Profile

U Network is a coin. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,994,600,000 coins. U Network’s official website is u.network . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “

Buying and Selling U Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for U Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for U Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.