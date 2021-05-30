U Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $447,366.00 (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 30th. One U Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. U Network has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and approximately $447,366.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, U Network has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- CyberVein (CVT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- Sentinel (DVPN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- AdHive (ADH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Daneel (DAN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.
U Network Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UUU serves as the U Network public blockchain's native token, which is the Ethereum ERC-20 standard-based token before the main net swap.It means that the products can also support UUU as long as supporting ERC-20 token. Like cryptocurrency, UUU can be sent to anyone anywhere worldwide instantly. The total supply of UUU is 10,000,000,000 “
Buying and Selling U Network
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.
