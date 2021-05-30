Ubex Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 25.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ubex has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 33.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex (CRYPTO:UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.