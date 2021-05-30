Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (UPUNK)

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection (CURRENCY:UPUNK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has traded up 6.3% against the US dollar. Unicly CryptoPunks Collection has a market cap of $25.63 million and $23,520.00 worth of Unicly CryptoPunks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly CryptoPunks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Unicly CryptoPunks Collection alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Profile

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins.

Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly CryptoPunks Collection directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly CryptoPunks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly CryptoPunks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unicly CryptoPunks Collection and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.