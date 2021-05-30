Unicly Hashmasks Collection 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $357.00 (UMASK)

Unicly Hashmasks Collection (CURRENCY:UMASK) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 30th. Unicly Hashmasks Collection has a market cap of $3.80 million and $357.00 worth of Unicly Hashmasks Collection was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unicly Hashmasks Collection coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Unicly Hashmasks Collection has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Unicly Hashmasks Collection

Unicly Hashmasks Collection’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins.

Unicly Hashmasks Collection Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unicly Hashmasks Collection directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unicly Hashmasks Collection should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unicly Hashmasks Collection using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

