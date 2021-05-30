UNICORN Token (UNI) Achieves Market Cap of $157,853.84

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $157,853.84 and $117.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00070699 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003128 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000098 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm . UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNICORN Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

