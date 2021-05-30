UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the April 29th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of UOLGY stock opened at $22.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02. UOL Group has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $24.63.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UOL Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

