Upfiring (UFR) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.42 Million

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 30th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $2.42 million and $3,597.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Upfiring coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Upfiring has traded 32.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Upfiring alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00111751 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002388 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $253.21 or 0.00705769 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Upfiring

Upfiring (CRYPTO:UFR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Upfiring is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. “

Upfiring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Upfiring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Upfiring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.