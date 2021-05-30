Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on URBN. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,279.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Melanie Marein-Efron sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $103,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,991,200 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 521.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,071 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

URBN opened at $39.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,919.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.59. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $41.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The apparel retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $927.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

