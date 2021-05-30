USDJ Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 30th. During the last week, USDJ has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00002778 BTC on popular exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.93 million and $20.14 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00308366 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00188425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003897 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.25 or 0.00846056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00032612 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

