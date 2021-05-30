Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Increased by Fure Financial Corp

Fure Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 159.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 6.6% of Fure Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fure Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $112.91 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

