Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stock Holdings Reduced by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $129,703,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,076,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,046 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after acquiring an additional 732,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $30,793,000.

VTIP opened at $52.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $49.81 and a 52-week high of $52.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

