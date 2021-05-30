Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Webster Bank N. A. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000.

VBR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $176.10. The company had a trading volume of 353,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,387. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.10. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $178.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

