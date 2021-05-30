Vanilla Network Price Reaches $15.47 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 69.9% against the US dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be purchased for $15.47 or 0.00043105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $9.94 million and $40,698.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vanilla Network Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 827,654 coins and its circulating supply is 642,494 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1

Vanilla Network Coin Trading

