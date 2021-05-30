Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) Short Interest Update

Vaso Co. (OTCMKTS:VASO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Vaso stock opened at $0.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a P/E ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09. Vaso has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

About Vaso

Vaso Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare equipment and information technology industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: IT, Professional Sales Service, and Equipment. The IT segment primarily focuses on healthcare IT and managed network technology services.

