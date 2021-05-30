Vaxcyte (PCVX) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vaxcyte to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaxcyte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vaxcyte Competitors 1112 4410 9730 185 2.58

Vaxcyte currently has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 127.81%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 40.15%. Given Vaxcyte’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxcyte N/A -$89.22 million -6.98 Vaxcyte Competitors $606.09 million $28.84 million 21.16

Vaxcyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxcyte N/A -23.46% -20.89% Vaxcyte Competitors -22,823.24% -121.69% -32.45%

Summary

Vaxcyte beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.