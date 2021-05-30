Vaxcyte (PCVX) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ: PCVX) is one of 196 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vaxcyte to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vaxcyte and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Vaxcyte
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3.00
|Vaxcyte Competitors
|1112
|4410
|9730
|185
|2.58
Institutional & Insider Ownership
85.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.7% of Vaxcyte shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Vaxcyte
|N/A
|-$89.22 million
|-6.98
|Vaxcyte Competitors
|$606.09 million
|$28.84 million
|21.16
Vaxcyte’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Vaxcyte and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Vaxcyte
|N/A
|-23.46%
|-20.89%
|Vaxcyte Competitors
|-22,823.24%
|-121.69%
|-32.45%
Summary
Vaxcyte beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc., a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Foster City, California.
