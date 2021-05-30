Velas Reaches Market Capitalization of $180.07 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 30th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $180.07 million and $2.79 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0848 or 0.00000236 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000202 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001170 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002571 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000513 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001881 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Velas

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.