Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:VTAQU) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,790 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Ventoux CCM Acquisition were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTAQU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $11,788,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $10,519,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $7,725,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,665,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ventoux CCM Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $5,150,000.

Get Ventoux CCM Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:VTAQU remained flat at $$10.45 on Friday. Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Ventoux CCM Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventoux CCM Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.