Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Short Interest Up 58.3% in May

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a growth of 58.3% from the April 29th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:VEOEY opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a PE ratio of 143.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. Veolia Environnement has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $32.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Zacks Investment Research cut Veolia Environnement from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank upgraded Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veolia Environnement in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

