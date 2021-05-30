ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 710,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,240 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of ViacomCBS worth $32,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,258,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in ViacomCBS by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $757,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIAC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $61.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of ViacomCBS stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

