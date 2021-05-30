Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $330,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 710,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,753,042.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $37,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,940.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,799. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after buying an additional 103,260 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 394,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 34,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 611,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,151,000 after buying an additional 82,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

