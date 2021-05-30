Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 29,997 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Community Health Systems worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $104,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $14.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.95.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CYH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

