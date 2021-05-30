Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Upstart from $111.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Upstart from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Upstart from $58.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPST opened at $148.22 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $171.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.31.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

