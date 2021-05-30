Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,631 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Myers Industries worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MYE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,001,000 after acquiring an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In other Myers Industries news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.84 per share, with a total value of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE stock opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $794.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Myers Industries’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is 63.53%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.