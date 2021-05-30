Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 198,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.55% of SpartanNash worth $3,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 9,650.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 104,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 54,965 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $760.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.81. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SpartanNash will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

