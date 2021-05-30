Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 10,368 Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Big Lots worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Big Lots in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Big Lots in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NYSE:BIG opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.46. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $72.27.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

In related news, Director James R. Chambers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $652,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,000.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $306,577.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,747.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,258 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,690. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.