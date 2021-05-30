Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 180,157 Shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) by 191.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,157 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.25% of Codiak BioSciences worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDAK. Flagship Pioneering Inc. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,216,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,921,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,845,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,767,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:CDAK opened at $22.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a current ratio of 8.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.34 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. Codiak BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $498.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.40.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.58. Equities analysts forecast that Codiak BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CDAK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codiak BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Codiak BioSciences Profile

Codiak BioSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.