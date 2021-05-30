Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 29,667 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Forrester Research worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 57.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $59,964.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at $460,034.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $46,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,040.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,865 shares of company stock worth $129,074 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FORR opened at $42.91 on Friday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.39 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FORR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

