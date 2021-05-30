Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 82.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,029 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Essent Group worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,254,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,112 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 53,559 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,635,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

ESNT opened at $47.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.82. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $244.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Essent Group’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

In other Essent Group news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $141,501.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,296.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $99,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,162.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,007 shares of company stock worth $1,406,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.