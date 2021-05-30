Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 10,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $4,165,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,690,005.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,023 shares of company stock valued at $19,438,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PII opened at $131.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.33. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $84.73 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.07.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

