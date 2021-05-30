Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of HNI worth $4,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNI. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 267.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of HNI in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HNI by 701.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of HNI by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in HNI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $91,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,791,107.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of HNI stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,288,769.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,705 shares of company stock worth $1,142,024 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $25.07 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.25.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

HNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded HNI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

