Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 226.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,052 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of The Andersons worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANDE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.30. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

