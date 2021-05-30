Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1,565.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,624 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of EVERTEC worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $1,199,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total value of $2,736,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,892,151.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,934 shares of company stock worth $6,166,341. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $44.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

