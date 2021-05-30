Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,351 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Luxfer worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,623,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,665,000 after purchasing an additional 339,272 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,559,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,609,000 after purchasing an additional 34,905 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 8.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXFR stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $654.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Luxfer had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $85.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Luxfer’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Gardella sold 20,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total value of $440,108.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LXFR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

