Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 489.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 257,424 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of OraSure Technologies worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $169,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OSUR stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The firm has a market cap of $691.54 million, a PE ratio of -137.27 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OSUR shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on OraSure Technologies from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.