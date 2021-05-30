Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of National Presto Industries worth $4,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Presto Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Presto Industries during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

NPK opened at $101.42 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $117.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.17. The company has a market capitalization of $713.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $81.03 million for the quarter.

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

