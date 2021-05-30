Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.49 Million Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 114.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,449 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $3,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at about $9,976,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Signature Bank by 12.2% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Signature Bank by 8.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the first quarter worth about $123,000.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $249.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.09. Signature Bank has a one year low of $71.44 and a one year high of $260.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 30.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Signature Bank from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.33.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

