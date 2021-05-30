Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 615.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,690 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Boot Barn worth $3,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boot Barn by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boot Barn by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 1st quarter valued at $232,000.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

In other Boot Barn news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,908,497.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 149,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,382,318 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.36. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 2.96. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

