Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,953 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVI. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,467,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,744,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $333,000. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.62 and a 12-month high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. Maravai LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maravai LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

