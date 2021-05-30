Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 203.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,647 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ping Identity worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,441,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,761,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,963,000 after purchasing an additional 510,111 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PING opened at $24.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.97 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.77 million. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. Research analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 5,748,985 shares of company stock valued at $135,675,396 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PING. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.41.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

