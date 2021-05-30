Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $3.88 Million Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,117 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,677 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of First BanCorp. worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. during the first quarter worth about $195,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,528,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,880,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,341,000 after acquiring an additional 168,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:FBP opened at $12.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.42. First BanCorp. has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $13.25.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.64%.

In other news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,783 shares of company stock worth $34,541 and have sold 170,000 shares worth $2,137,800. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

