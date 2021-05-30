Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 655,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Envestnet worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Envestnet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Envestnet by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENV. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Envestnet from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Envestnet from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $71.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 211.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $92.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.48 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

