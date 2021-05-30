Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $4.20 Million Stake in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 616.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 134.5% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Haverty Furniture Companies during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 606.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haverty Furniture Companies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP J Edward Clary sold 16,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $792,672.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,023,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HVT opened at $45.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its 200-day moving average is $35.09. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.09 and a 52-week high of $48.91. The company has a market cap of $838.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.66.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.63. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $236.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.81%.

Haverty Furniture Companies Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haverty Furniture Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.